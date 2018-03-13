Veterinary volunteers, more fosters needed for 27 abandoned dogs

SAN ANTONIO - After 70-year-old Richard Ewers' story was aired on KSAT-12, people showed up at his home in droves to lend a helping hand.

Over the past two years, Ewers has been taking in stray dogs that are often dumped in South Bexar County. Ewers said that since he lives on a very limited fixed income, he couldn't afford to have any of the dogs spayed or neutered.

ORIGINAL STORY: Animal rescue volunteers desperately need foster homes for abandoned pets

Mary Oyler, a member of local nonprofit Save Our Strays, said Ewers, who she calls "Mr. Richard," is not a hoarder.

"No, absolutely not," Oyler said. "He didn't have the resources available to him, so they started multiplying."

Ewers said lately, he's had to keep the 27 remaining dogs inside his house because neighbors started complaining about them being outside and he received several citations he couldn't afford.

Oyler said workers with the nonprofit will vaccinate, spay, neuter and chip the dogs after a fence is reinforced in Ewers' backyard.

Dick Tips, owner of Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries, donated money to cover the cost of the fence to get the dogs out of the home and into open air.

There will be another volunteer work day on Saturday at noon and Sunday at a time that has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.