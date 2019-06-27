VIA board elects former city councilman Rey Saldaña as chairman

SAN ANTONIO - Rey Saldaña, former San Antonio City Councilman, was elected Tuesday as chairman of the VIA Metropolitan Transit Board of Trustees in a unanimous vote. Saldaña is replacing Hope Andrade, who was first elected as chair in January 2015.

“We are grateful for the leadership of Chair Andrade and our Board, which has brought VIA into an era of growth and innovation,” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “And we are eager to keep moving forward under Chairman Saldaña’s vision for a more mobile future — a ‘Decade of Mobility’ that will change the course for our community.”

As a San Antonio city councilman, Saldaña represented District 4 four eight years and was recognized as a transit champion. He advocated to increase funding for the VIA. Many might remember how he used only public transit for a month so he could learn and understand how communities use public transportation and how he could make it better.

Saldaña pushed for more funding in public transit, which led to a funding and planning partnership with VIA that commits $10 million annually from the city of San Antonio to help cut wait times for transportation. The routes that saw investment also saw ridership grow since January 2018.

