VIA celebrates 40 years on the road

SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, VIA Metropolitan Transit celebrated 40 years since its first buses hit the streets of San Antonio.

VIA showcased the evolution of its buses through the years and celebrated its service to the community.

Current San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and former mayors Nelson Wolff and Henry Cisneros joined VIA president CEO Jeff Arndt in a Fiesta-style celebration.

VIA announced its goals of building a better bus system, rapid transit corridors, innovating services as well as improving sidewalks, infrastructure, roads, and passenger and pedestrian amenities.

“With a history of success to build upon, VIA is positioning for transformative days ahead," Arndt said. "We are more than a bus agency or a public transportation provider. We connect people to opportunities that enhance their quality of life. I’m looking forward to what the future holds.”

VIA Metropolitan Transit purchased transit system assets from the city of San Antonio in March of 1978 and began operations.

Through four decades, VIA has served as the official transportation coordinator for the visit by Pope John Paul II in 1987, among other historical moments.

VIA was the first transit agency to offer free systemwide WiFi and introduced the first transit center in San Antonio that is powered by solar energy.

