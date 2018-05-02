VIA makes changes to key routes that will increase frequency, reduce wait times

SAN ANTONIO - Next Monday, VIA Metropolitan Transit will increase the frequency of service to key routes to provide faster connections and lower wait times for VIA bus patrons.

The following routes have been upgraded to high frequency stops.

3 San Pedro Skip – Service modified to operate every 12 minutes, approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

24 East Houston Frequent – Service modified to operate every 12 minutes, approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Route extended to serve Centro Plaza for all trips in addition to the frequency improvement. There will no longer be trips that turn around at N. Walters Street.

76 West Commerce Skip – Service modified to operate every 12 minutes, approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

VIA announced changes at the following locations due to ongoing construction

64 U.S. 90 Express – Route modified to travel from Kel-Lac Transit Center to Loop 410 using W. Military Drive instead of U.S. Highway 90 West. Eastbound trips will no longer go to the Social Security Administration Offices. These route changes are the result of a construction project.

65 JBSA Express Lackland/USO – Route modified within Lackland to serve the Peterson Training Complex.

88 Bandera Road – Route modified to travel on Seneca Drive and Poss Road due to Evers Road construction between those streets.

VIA added that routes 7, 21, 30, 42, 46, 77, 95, 96, 520 and 602 will have "minor schedule adjustments." And that the following new route pairs will also go into effect: 4-28 and 62-89. Route 24 will no longer be paired with Route 4.

For more information, VIA patrons can go to VIAinfo.net. All VIA information centers and buses will have updated, printed pocket schedules.

People can use the Personal Trip Planner to see how the changes will impact their routes.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.