VIA offering free rides on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to march participants

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit is offering complimentary bus service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to march participants.

“VIA takes great pride in this partnership to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the 50th anniversary of the MLK March in San Antonio, as we have done for many years,” VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said.

Passengers will have free access to the march from 8-10 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Freeman Coliseum, Lot 1 and St. Philip’s College, Lot 22.

The drop-off point for ride services to the march will be MLK Drive, west of Upland Drive.

Return service will be provided from noon to 3 p.m., starting at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

March participants will be returned to the original pickup location.

For more information visit VIAinfo.net.

