VIA outlines upcoming smart transit initiatives at Innovation Celebration

SAN ANTONIO - Community leaders came together in downtown Thursday for an Innovation Celebration with VIA Metropolitan Transit.

VIA outlined some of its upcoming smart transit initiatives.

The transit agency said the goal is to partner with dockless scooter and bike companies to provide more public transportation options for people across San Antonio.

“Clearly you're not going to travel from Stone Oak to downtown on a scooter, but you can travel from Stone Oak to the Park and Ride and then take the transit downtown,” said Jeffrey Arndt, president and CEO of VIA Metropolitan Transit.

VIA said part of its effort to be innovative in transportation also includes collaborating with the growing tech community of coders.

Next year’s Codeathon competition will take place in February, and it will give coders a chance to develop apps that could potentially be adopted by VIA.

