VIA seeks community feedback to revise service routes

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit will host two public meetings to seek community feedback to modify current routes, which are scheduled to take effect in August.

The first public meeting will be held at the San Antonio International Center’s Rio Vista Room, located at 203 S. St. Mary’s St., at 6 p.m. next Thursday.

The second public meeting will be held at the VIA Metro Center’s Eskridge Community Room, located at 1021 San Pedro Ave., at 6:30 p.m. June 6.

The following routes will be affected by lane/road closures in the Downtown area:

11 VIVA culture

17 IH-35 Express

21 Kirby/Converse

22 Hays

24 E. Houston

25 E. Commerce

26 MLK

40 VIVA missions

70 Cesar Chavez

75 W. Commerce

77 Martin

93 IH-10 Crossroads/UTSA

94 Crossroads/UTSA

100 Prímo Fredericksburg Road

301 VIVA centro

In addition to the street closures, proposed service changes include:

550/551 Loop Express – minor schedule adjustment

For more information, please call (210) 362-2389 or visit www.viainfo.net.

