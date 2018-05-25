VIA seeks community feedback to revise service routes

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit will host two public meetings to seek community feedback to modify current routes, which are scheduled to take effect in August.
The first public meeting will be held at the San Antonio International Center’s Rio Vista Room, located at 203 S. St. Mary’s St., at 6 p.m. next Thursday.
The second public meeting will be held at the VIA Metro Center’s Eskridge Community Room, located at 1021 San Pedro Ave., at 6:30 p.m. June 6.
The following routes will be affected by lane/road closures in the Downtown area:
11 VIVA culture
17 IH-35 Express
21 Kirby/Converse
22 Hays
24 E. Houston
25 E. Commerce
26 MLK
40 VIVA missions
70 Cesar Chavez
75 W. Commerce
77 Martin
93 IH-10 Crossroads/UTSA
94 Crossroads/UTSA
100 Prímo Fredericksburg Road
301 VIVA centro
In addition to the street closures, proposed service changes include:
- 550/551 Loop Express – minor schedule adjustment
For more information, please call (210) 362-2389 or visit www.viainfo.net.
