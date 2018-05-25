News

VIA seeks community feedback to revise service routes

Public meetings to be held next week, in June

By Camelia Juarez

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit will host two public meetings to seek community feedback to modify current routes, which are scheduled to take effect in August.

The first public meeting will be held at the San Antonio International Center’s Rio Vista Room, located at 203 S. St. Mary’s St., at 6 p.m. next Thursday.

The second public meeting will be held at the VIA Metro Center’s Eskridge Community Room, located at 1021 San Pedro Ave., at 6:30 p.m. June 6.

The following routes will be affected by lane/road closures in the Downtown area:

  • 11 VIVA culture

  • 17 IH-35 Express

  • 21 Kirby/Converse

  • 22 Hays

  • 24 E. Houston

  • 25 E. Commerce

  • 26 MLK

  • 40 VIVA missions

  • 70 Cesar Chavez

  • 75 W. Commerce

  • 77 Martin

  • 93 IH-10 Crossroads/UTSA

  • 94 Crossroads/UTSA

  • 100 Prímo Fredericksburg Road

  • 301 VIVA centro

In addition to the street closures, proposed service changes include:

  • 550/551 Loop Express – minor schedule adjustment 

For more information, please call (210) 362-2389 or visit www.viainfo.net.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.