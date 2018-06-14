VIA hosts open houses for Rapid Transit Corridor studies

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit will host eight public open houses and an online meeting regarding VIA's Rapid Transit Network Draft Proposal.

The draft proposal is the next step in realizing VIA's Vision 2040 Long Range Plan.

Public comments about the draft network will guide the selection of route alternatives and help develop future transportation choices.

The open houses begin at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates at the following locations:

Tues., June 12, Temple Beth-El, 211 Belknap Place

Wed., June 13, The Nellie Reddix Center, 4711 Sid Katz Dr.

Thurs., June 14, The Tool Yard, 10303 Tool Yard Dr.

Wed., June 20, Stinson Municipal Airport, 8535 Mission Rd.

Thurs., June 21, The Neighborhood Place, 3014 Rivas St.

Tues., June 26, Barbara Jordan Community Center, 2803 E. Commerce St.

Wed., June 27, VIA Stone Oak Park & Ride, 22139 U.S. Highway 281 N.

Thurs., June 28, VIA Metro Center, 1021 San Pedro Ave.

The online meeting can be accessed by clicking here.

Comments may be submitted at the public workshop, online or in writing through July 16.

Written comments may be mailed to:

Attention: Government & Community Relations - RTC Studies

c/o VIA Metropolitan Transit

P.O. Box 12489

San Antonio, Texas 78212

Comments can also be emailed by clicking here.

