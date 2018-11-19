VIA to offer free rides to city's tree lighting on Friday

VIA Metropolitan Transit is partnering with H-E-B to offer free rides to Friday's Christmas Tree Lighting in Travis Park.

Passengers just need to let their bus driver know that they're attending the lighting ceremony to get the fare-free ride on all mainline bus service and VIAtrans service for registered patrons.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. with live entertainment, food trucks, cookie decorating and more. The lighting ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

If you need more information about routes and scheduling, call 210-362-2020.

