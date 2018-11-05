VIA to offer free rides to voters on Election Day

SAN ANTONIO - VIA is offering free fare services from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday as part of the Ride VIA to Vote initiative on Election Day.

Ride VIA to Vote provides complimentary public transportation on municipal, state and federal election days for passengers who present a valid voter registration card to the bus or van operator.

The complimentary service will be available for regular bus service and VIAtrans paratransit service throughout the VIA service area.

“Since 2016, VIA has been providing complimentary rides on Election Day to encourage civic engagement and remove a common challenge for voters—transportation,” VIA president/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. “VIA is proud to provide the communities we serve vital connections while emphasizing the critical role public transportation plays in helping people engage in the process and have their voices heard.”

