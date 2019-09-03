Victim fakes medical emergency to escape armed robbers

SAN ANTONIO - A victim of an armed robbery told police he faked a medical emergency to escape his attackers.

The victim said he was at a party when three people attacked him and demanded his phone and car keys at gunpoint.

Police said 17-year-old Tony Craig Jameson is one of three people accused in the aggravated robbery.

Officer said the victim’s car was stolen from the party.

An affidavit revealed a source led police to issue a warrant after hearing about a similar robbery involving the teens.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.