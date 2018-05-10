Victim identified in NE Side stabbing; teen arrested in man's death

SAN ANTONIO - An argument over a dog ended in the fatal stabbing of a man and the arrest of a 17-year-old on a charge of murder, San Antonio police said.
Leland Duncan McCoy IV, 44, was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the argument at an apartment in the 8400 block of Quail Creek, police said.
Police investigators said Xzaviem Davis-Johnson, 17, stabbed McCoy in the chest following the argument.
By the time police and emergency officials arrived, Davis-Johnson had fled, but returned to the apartment a short time later and was arrested.
A police spokesman said Davis-Johnson is being held on house arrest. A mugshot has not been released to the media.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.