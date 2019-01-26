Victim impact statement triggers courtroom outburst

SAN ANTONIO - A man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to causing the death of his 4-month-old son.

Ignacio Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a charge of intentional or knowing injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

Rodriguez was arrested in June 2017 after his baby was found unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of Menlo Boulevard on the city's Southeast Side.

The baby died of severe bleeding to the brain, police said.

The baby's mother, Angela Gonzalez, was allowed to confront Rodriguez about the death in court.

"I hate more than anything what you did to our son, and for that, I can never see myself forgiving you," she said. "You were supposed to be our protector, not the one to break our hearts."

When Gonzalez started talking about her daughter, things got intense.

"As she gets older, she will start asking questions," Gonzalez said.

Rodriguez responded by shouting, "Then tell her the truth! Tell her the truth! Tell her the truth! Tell it -- everybody how it was supposed to be. Tell her the whole truth!'"

Rodriguez was then escorted from the courtroom.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.