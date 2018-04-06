Victim in weekend West Side shooting was 'begging for his life,' affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was shot and killed inside a West Side apartment was "begging for his life," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit quotes a witness who spoke to San Antonio police about the fatal shooting of Vincent Fisher, 31, who was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday inside an apartment in the 2000 block of South Zarzamora.

Police arrested Moises Morales late Thursday night in connection with the killing.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and a Department of Public Safety's task force took Morales into custody at a home on Julia Ross Street.

The affidavit said detectives gathered information pointing to Morales as the suspect.

There were several people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, and one of them told investigators that Fisher had been involved in an argument, the affidavit said.

"Then that's when Mr. Morales pulled out a gun and shot Mr. Fisher several times," said Officer Douglas Greene, a police spokesman.

The witnesses said Morales shot Fisher more than once with 12-gauge shotgun, the affidavit said.

After Fisher was shot the first time, he was "begging for his life," but Morales shot him again in the head, the affidavit said.

Police said they don't know what caused the argument, or why it ended in gunfire.

It's unclear whether there will be additional arrests in this case.

Greene said the investigation is ongoing.

