Victim uncooperative after being found shot in leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local teenager who was shot in the leg early Tuesday morning was uncooperative with police and was taken to an area hospital for treatment his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just before 2 a.m. to the 620 block of Rochambeau Street, not far from I-35 and Division Avenue after receiving reports of shots being fired.

According to police, when officers arrived they found the teen with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The teen was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injury.

Officials said the victim was uncooperative, so they don't know much about the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

