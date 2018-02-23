Victim uncooperative after being shot outside Denny's restaurant, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was shot in the leg early Friday morning was uncooperative with police and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. outside a Denny's Restaurant located in the 6100 block of Interstate 35 North.

According to police, the 18-year-old man was walking out to his truck in the parking lot when an altercation ensued between him and two others and ended with him being shot.

The victim went to a nearby gas station next door and called for help, police said. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center for his injury.

