Victim uncooperative after being stabbed in abdomen, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was stabbed in the abdomen early Thursday morning was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

The stabbing was reported around 12:50 a.m. in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Loop 410 and Wetmore Road.

According to police, the 30-year-old man was simply walking home when he was stabbed.

Police said the victim was not saying much and did not give any suspect information.

The victim was transported to University Hospital for his injury.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.