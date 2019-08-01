Victim's mother testifies in trial of suspect accused of intoxication assault

SAN ANTONIO - The mother of a woman who was critically injured in a car crash gave emotional testimony in the trial of a man accused of being drunk behind the wheel.

Patricia Hernandez, mother of April Reyna, said her daughter will never be the same after she was injured in the crash in June 2017.

Kassey Williams is facing intoxication assault and aggravated assault charges.

Williams is accused of driving the car into a utility pole. He was not injured.

Hernandez said her daughter, who was a passenger in Williams' car, was the one who suffered the consequences.

“There's no memory of the past, having kids or family members anything like that. She has short-term memory loss, and so it's been very difficult,” Hernandez said.

Closing arguments in the case are expected Friday.

