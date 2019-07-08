Victims of 'suspected serial predator' sought by local authorities, fed

SAN ANTONIO - Local and federal authorities are searching for possible victims of a "suspected serial predator" living in Hays County, the FBI's San Antonio office announced on Twitter this week.

Luann Hida, 25, was indicted on a total of 51 counts of production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography earlier this month.

According to the indictment, Hida produced child pornography over the course of nearly four years and victimized children as young as 12 years old.

FBI seeking potential victims of a suspected serial predator, Luann Hida, 25, of Lakeway, TX, known by screen names TheLOTR & TXLOTR. Know a minor who had ANY contact with Hida? Please contact the FBI via email TXLOTRvictims@fbi.gov or secure online form https://t.co/Op4x99auX3 pic.twitter.com/5tOOnbCOPG — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) July 2, 2019

Officials are now searching for other potential victims of Hida's.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Hida goes by his screen name, "The LOTR," or "TXLOTR." Anyone who believes their children or other children have been in contact with Hida are asked to email the Austin FBI at TXLOTRVictims@fbi.gov or fill out a confidential online questionnaire.

In August 2018, authorities in Hays County arrested Hida on charges of purchasing or furnishing alcohol to a minor and online solicitation of a minor. In that case, authorities said Hida gave vaping products and alcohol to young boys in Dripping Springs, Texas, and was soliciting sexual favors from children online.

After that, detectives raided his home, family home and vehicles.

