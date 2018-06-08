VIDEO: Dashcam footage captures local officer saving bridge jumper

SEGUIN - Dashcam footage released by the Seguin Police Department shows the moment when a police officer pulled a man to safety after he was threatening to jump over a bridge.

The life-saving moment took place in the early morning hours on April 4 when a passerby flagged down SPD Officer James White, telling him that a young man was walking in the middle of State Highway 123.

Upon arrival, White saw the man, 25, sitting on the rail of a bridge on State Highway 123 near Kingsbury Street.

In the video shared on SPD’s Facebook page, White is heard starting a conversation with the man saying, “What’s the matter?” before the man tells him to “go away,” threatening to jump as he sits on the rail.

((SCROLL BELOW FOR THE VIDEO))

“It was immediately clear that the young man was troubled as he was poised to jump, which no doubt would have tragically ended his life,” SPD Chief Kevin Kelso said in the Facebook post.

The video shows White approaching the man, telling him "don’t do that" and "come here." The man is heard in the video telling White he will jump and he has a bomb.

Moments after the man yells, "Leave me alone," the video captures White lunging at him, grabbing the man by the shirt and pull off the ledge.

"Officer White's training, instinct and compassion for another human being early that morning are beyond commendable," Kelso said.

"Officer White's co-workers recognize the fact that his quick actions potentially saved the life of this young, troubled man."

The Police Department recognized White for his selflessness and quick actions in saving the life of a citizen."

Police said the man was later transported to a mental health facility.

The Police Department wants to remind the community if you, a family member or a friend needs assistance, there is help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

The number to call is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.