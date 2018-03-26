VIDEO: Do you know this person who fled robbery in red Chevy Camaro?

SAN ANTONIO - Detectives with the San Antonio Police Department have asked for the community’s help in identifying a person who they say robbed a woman on Feb. 20.

Detectives released footage Monday of the person who they said “robbed a woman outside a business at 5439 Evers Road” around 6:20 p.m. that Tuesday.

The public is asked to take a good look at the red car seen in the footage waiting in front of the business.

PLEASE RT: Robbery detectives need help solving a case from February 20, 2018 at 6:20 p.m. The suspect robbed a woman outside a business at 5439 Evers Road. The suspect was seen running from scene to an awaiting red Chevy Camaro with some modifications. Call 210-207-0300 w/ tips. pic.twitter.com/IdP0FVCNCV — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 26, 2018

A short time later, an individual is seen running from the area of the business and to a red Chevy Camaro, which has “some modifications to the hood and bumper,” according to detectives.

The person in the video is seen wearing dark-colored shorts, dark shoes, a black sweater and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call SAPD’s Robbery Task Force Unit at 210-207-0300. The case number is 18036248.



