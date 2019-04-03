VIDEO: Driver arrested after doing doughnuts in AT&T Center parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - A 25-year-old man is facing serious charges after he was seen on video doing doughnuts in the parking lot of the AT&T Center during a chase with deputies, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:15 p.m. shortly after Tuesday night's Spurs game, officials said Brandon Chase-Way Stewart was behind the wheel of a white pickup truck when he drove through a gate at the AT&T Center.

When deputies tried to stop the truck, Stewart continued to drive off and a chase began.

A video shared with KSAT.com shows a white pickup driving through the parking lot as at least two BCSO patrol units follow behind it.

The video then shows the truck doing doughnuts and then appearing to drive off to the nearest exit.

A BCSO lieutenant at the scene said Stewart eventually crashed in a drainage ditch and bailed on foot. With the help of troopers, authorities were able to find the suspect hiding in some brush near Hays and North Onslow streets.

Stewart was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful carry of a weapon and failure to report highway damage.

His bail has been set at $20,000.

