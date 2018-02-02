VIDEO: Father of three sexual assault victims rushes Larry Nassar in court

EATON COUNTY, Mich. - An angry father rushed toward Larry Nassar in court Friday morning during his sentencing hearing.

The man, Randall Margraves, is the father of three of Nassar’s sexual assault victims.

He can be heard in the video asking the judge to “grant (him) five minutes in a locked room with this demon.”

FULL VIDEO: Father of sex assault victims charges at Larry Nassar in court

Nassar is the disgraced former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct, three of those involving victims under age 13.

He admitted to using his position as a doctor to molest girls and in January was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison.

Nassar was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison in December after pleading guilty for three charges of child pornography.

As part of the plea deal, officials agreed they wouldn't prosecute Nassar for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of children, CNN reported.

WATCH: Prosecutor urges families to restrain themselves after father charges Nassar in court

