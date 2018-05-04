VIDEO: Handcuffed man nose-dives over second-floor balcony at courthouse

MANTI, Utah - Christopher Clay Rudd, 35, was caught on video Thursday nose-diving off the second-floor balcony of a Utah courthouse.

Rudd was handcuffed when he bolted from a courtroom and flung himself over the railing.

Rudd sustained several injuries, including a broken leg and pelvis and a fractured skull, the New York Post reported.

The video shows several angles, including one from the first floor, where an officer can be seen trying to catch Rudd on his way down.

Rudd was arrested for failing to follow through with court-ordered treatment on drug allegations, according to the New York Post.

Watch the video below:

