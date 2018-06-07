VIDEO: Large gator knocks trapper out cold in Florida neighborhood

OCOEE, Fla. - A Florida trapper was knocked out cold while trying to get an 8-foot alligator into the back of a truck.

The gator wrangling gone wrong was caught on video and posted to social media.

People who live in the Hammocks subdivision said the gator was walking around for quite some time before Florida Fish and Wildlife trappers could come out to the neighborhood and remove it, according to Click Orlando.

