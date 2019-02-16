VIDEO: Man stops suspected drunken driver from leaving crash scene

SAN ANTONIO - A woman captured wild video Saturday showing what she said was the moment her husband stopped a suspected drunken driver from leaving the scene of a crash.

Marie Gaitan said she was at home watching TV with her husband Saturday afternoon when she heard a loud boom outside. Her husband, Thomas Gaitan, raced out of their home in the 6500 block of Timberhill and saw that a man had crashed his truck into a tree in her neighbor's yard.

Marie said her husband told her to call 911 as he ran to help the man. As she was on the phone with dispatchers, her husband shouted, "He's drunk," she said.

According to Marie, her husband smelled alcohol in the truck. She said the driver attempted to restart the vehicle, but when it wouldn't start, the man rolled down his window and attempted to climb out.

That's when she started to record.

In the video, the driver is seen climbing out of the driver's side window of a wrecked, older model Chevrolet truck while asking, "Can I call my mom?" It appears the driver also struck a red Toyota Tacoma parked in the front yard of the home, which prevented him from opening the door of the truck.

After the man climbs out of the truck, he's then seen stumbling into the street and walking away from the scene as onlookers tell him, "You're not going anywhere, dude."

As he continues to walk away, Thomas is seen grabbing the man by his sports coat and pinning him to the side of the wrecked truck.

In the video, the man asks to sit down and does so before rolling over and lying on his back while intertwining his hands over his chest. The man is then seen trying to get up, but Thomas holds him on the ground telling him, "You tried to walk off already, you're not going anywhere, boy."

Marie said she and her husband went back home when police arrived.

Police said 45-year-old Jesus Trujillo Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Timberhill, the same time and place where Marie said the incident occurred.

While Alvarez was wearing a black button down shirt in a booking photo taken after his arrest, similar to the clothing the man in the video was wearing, police did not confirm whether Alvarez was the driver seen in the YouTube video. Marie, however, said Alvarez was behind the wheel.

Online records show Alvarez was released on bond Sunday.

According to Bexar County Court records, Saturday marked the fifth time Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

His first charge, driving while intoxicated with an open container, was in 1998. That charge was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, according to court records.

He was arrested again in 2002 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and was initially granted probation, but his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to six months behind bars.

In 2012, he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, but the charge was dismissed due to a missing witness.

In 2015, he was charged and convicted of driving while intoxicated. He was initially granted probation, but his probation was revoked in January 2018. He was sentenced to six months behind bars, but was released early in April 2018.

