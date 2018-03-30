VIDEO: Man knocked out at San Marcos Square, fight ensues

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The San Marcos Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a man who punched another man in the face outside a bar in San Marcos.

Video shows a man knocking another man out cold.

"The victim’s head struck the ground, causing unconsciousness and severe head trauma,” according to an SMPD Facebook post.

The incident occurred March 10 at approximately 12:54 a.m. at Hive Bar, a local watering hole located in the Square.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact San Marcos Police Detective P. Aubry at paubry@sanmarcostx.gov or call (512) 753-2108.

Watch the video below:

