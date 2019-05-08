VIDEO: Man steals over $1,000 worth of alcohol from local restaurant, police say

SAN ANTONIO - He was caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of alcohol from Tribeca 212 Restaurant in Olmos Park on Monday morning.

Jonathan Lee, 42, was arrested after the restaurant's manager tracked him down by studying surveillance video and contacted police.

In that video, Lee is seen climbing the bar to reach the alcohol on the top shelf and then filling the restaurant's trash cans with more than $1,800 worth of champagne and liquor.

Joe Daniel Gutierrez, the manager of Tribeca, said Lee pulled open one of the restaurant's glass doors that was missing a metal screw.

Gutierrez said the battery of the motion sensor alarm had died.

In the video, Lee is then seen slipping through the glass doors.

"You see him scoping out the place and he has a backpack and tote bag with him ready," Gutierrez said.

"He goes behind the bat and just starts looking to see what’s full," he said.

Lee spent more than 30 minutes inside the restaurant. When he entered the restaurant, the video shows him covering his face but in the middle of his session, the face cover comes off.

"You can see he’s nervous. He's looking out the window," Gutierrez said.

When Lee's backpack and the bag were filled with the bar's liquor, he was next captured hitting up the back fridge.

"He opens the side cooler, brings out the most expensive sparkling wines -- our roses and champagne," Gutierrez said.

The video shows Lee then filling up two trash cans and carrying them, one at a time, out of the building.

The next morning, after watching the video, Gutierrez decided that he and staff members could track him down.

"He has our trash cans. He probably couldn’t have gotten that far," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez and another restaurant employee walked next door to an apartment complex where he said the trash cans were sitting in front of the complex and a man was standing next to them.

"I see our trash can and literally the person standing next to the trash can is the person, and I recognized him immediately," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said he called the police, who later arrested Lee after they found more alcohol inside his apartment.

Police were able to recover the alcohol seen here, which had a retail value of about $1,000. While the other $800 worth of alcohol was not found, Gutierrez said he is happy they were able to catch the man behind the burglary.

"It’s just a great relief and I’m very happy at the end of the day that it does have a happy ending," he said.

Lee is facing a charge of burglary of a building, which is a state felony. His bail has been set at $15,000.

According to online records, Lee has a criminal history that dates back to 1996, with previous arrests on charges ranging from trespassing to assault and bodily injury.

