WATCH: Man who escaped custody steals oil field truck, leads deputies on wild chase

GONZALES, Texas - A 28-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he stole a truck from an oil field service yard and led multiple law enforcement agencies on a vehicle chase through multiple counties.

The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Joseph Jacques from Nixon, Texas, who is facing multiple charges.

GCSO officials said the incident began when a Gonzales County deputy took Jacques into custody for an out-of-county warrant and failure to identify.

When the deputy took Jacques to the Gonzales County Jail and was preparing to begin intake procedures inside the gate around 4 a.m. on Friday, officials said Jacques was able to slip one of his hands out of the handcuffs and run away from the deputy.

Officials said Jacques then jumped onto the security fence, climbed around the razor wire and onto the roof of the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Gonzales Police Department, began searching the area where it was later discovered Jacques had stolen the truck from a nearby oil field service yard.

Officials said the chase began when an officer spotted Jacques more than 30 miles away in Nixon and attempted to stop him.

“Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from multiple agencies, pursued Jacques through Gonzales, Wilson and Guadalupe counties before he was forced to stop and taken into custody,” officials said.

In a video sent to KSAT.com by a viewer, more than 10 police cruisers are seen chasing a white pickup truck as the viewer is forced to pull over to the side of the road.

The white truck is seen crashing into one of the police units as several other cruisers follow behind.

Officials said Jacques was transported to Gonzales Memorial Hospital where he was treated for minor lacerations from the razor wire.

He was later booked into the Gonzales County Jail on charges of escape, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to identify.

GCSO said additional charges against Jacques are pending and his bond has not been set.

The Gonzales Police Department, Nixon Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and its Air Unit, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and GCSO deputies all assisted during the chase.

