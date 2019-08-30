Video: Mother, 2 children rescued from Rio Grande River by Border Patrol agents

DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass rescued a mother and two boys who were stranded in the Rio Grande River.

Agents on Wednesday rescued three Honduran nationals, including a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy, after the trio attempted to wade across the Rio Grande River near the port of entry in Eagle Pass, a news release said.

The mother and her sons entered the river, with the mother carrying the 3-year-old and assisting the older boy when they became stranded in high-current waist-deep water, officials said.

Marine agents maneuvered a patrol vessel to the trio and brought them safely to shore.

They were evaluated by U.S. Border Patrol emergency medical technicians and processed per U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.

Since October 2018, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector have rescued over 470 migrants compared to 103 the year before.

