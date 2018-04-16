VIDEO: Pickup basketball game between SAPD officers, residents goes viral

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs kicked off the 2018 NBA Playoffs this past weekend and with the team playing in its 21st postseason appearance, everyone from local residents to San Antonio police officers was feeling the basketball juice.

On Sunday, San Antonio Police Department’s East patrol unit shared a video on its Facebook page with the caption, “A lil pickup basketball anyone?”

The video shows at least six SAPD officers playing hoops with a man and kids on the street, with two of the officers showcasing their shooting and dunking skills.

In the video, one officer can be heard saying, “This is the G.O.A.T baby, this is the G.O.A.T,” which is an acronym used in the basketball world for “Greatest Of All Time.”

Since being shared on social media early Sunday morning, the video has received positive praise from the unit’s Facebook followers.

The video has collected 53,000 views, more than 1,000 shares and over 500 likes in less than 48 hours.

“Now this is what should be going viral,” one Facebook user shared in the comments section. “Thank you for all you do for our community and thank you even more for risking your lives to protect ours.”

Another Facebook follower even poked fun at one of the officers saying, “He said ‘yo mama’ and made it!”

