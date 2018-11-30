Video released of NFL star Kareem Hunt pushing, kicking woman inside hotel

Video was released on Friday of Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt involved in a physical altercation with a woman and group of people inside a Cleveland hotel.

The video, which was obtained and released by TMZ Sports, shows an incident that occurred in February.

Hunt is seen in the video arguing with a woman, shoving her and later kicking her as she crouched down.

According to the report, police were called to the hotel, but Hunt was not arrested and no charges were filed because officers were unable to determine if a crime was committed.

The group of people with Hunt told officers the woman involved in the altercation called him a racial slur after she was asked to leave their hotel room.

The group also claimed the woman struck one of Hunt’s female friends, leading to the altercation.

The Kansas City Star reported the Chiefs have not commented on the video.

The NFL did not take any action against Hunt after the altercation was reported to police in February, according to the Star.

