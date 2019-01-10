VIDEO: SA woman steals ambulance, leads police on chase

SAN ANTONIO - A 26-year-old woman stole an ambulance from a San Antonio hospital and then led authorities on a chase from the South Side to the West Side of town before being arrested, police said.

Monica Ray Silva was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after police said she ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle carrying a family of four at the intersection of Castroville Road and Southwest 34th Street.

San Antonio police spokesman Doug Greene said three of the victims inside the vehicle were children and were not seriously hurt in the crash.

Greene said Silva stole a private ambulance from Southwest General Hospital in the 7400 block of Barlite Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. and police later received calls about the vehicle driving erratically.

Video sent to KSAT shows the ambulance weaving in and out of traffic lanes and, at times, almost hitting oncoming cars at intersections.

Greene said Silva not only crashed into the family's vehicle but also sideswiped another near South Zarzamora Road and Southwest Military Drive.

It is unclear if Silva was a patient at the hospital or someone who walked by and stole the ambulance.

"It is rare. Unfortunately, the past couple of months, we've had this happen on two occasions that I can recall, Greene said. "First time I've heard of a private ambulance being stolen by somebody."

Silva is facing charges of theft of a vehicle and evading arrest, third-degree felonies, and criminal mischief, a state felony. Her bail has been set at $20,000.

According to online records, Silva has a criminal history that dates back to 2012 and includes charges of assault, theft and criminal trespassing.

