VIDEO: SAPD officer, minor involved in altercation at San Antonio high school

SAN ANTONIO - A video showing a police officer dragging a handcuffed student across a counter is making the rounds on social media.

The San Antonio Police Department officer was working security at Por Vida Academy Charter High School in San Antonio when he detained a minor on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

The minor, 16, and another student were in the office for a dress code violation and refusing to go to class, the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman also said the minor used a racial slur in reference to the school's guidance counselor and used profanity.

What viewers see in the video is the officer detaining the student, who is still using profanity, yelling and can be seen kicking the counter.

What viewers don’t see is the minor kicking, punching and hitting the officer prior to the video, the police spokeswoman said. She said the officer had been unable to take the student into custody because she was punching and kicking him.

The woman recording the video entered the office after the student attacked the officer.

The officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident, but the SAPD has yet to release it because it involves a minor and is being used to conduct an official investigation into the situation.

KSAT has contacted the school, but has yet to receive a response.

**WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE**

