VIDEO: SAPD officer seriously wounded in shootout tells how fellow officer saved his life

SAN ANTONIO - Months after San Antonio police Officer Nathan Becerra was shot in the stomach and leg during a shootout, Becerra is sharing his story of the night he nearly lost his life.

On July 26, Becerra was one of the two officers responding to a call just after midnight for a disturbance at the Hilltop Oaks Apartments located on the city’s Northwest Side.

"They got on the scene and found out that it was a home invasion," SAPD Chief William McManus said on the night of the shooting. "They were directed around the other side of the apartment building."

After receiving the information from the woman who made the call to police, Becerra and the other officer noticed three men sitting in a car toward the back of the building.

WATCH our #MotivationMonday story! West Patrol Officer Nathan Becerra was injured last July in a shooting, but he’s determined to get back to patrolling the streets. Full video here ➡️https://t.co/Vv2NRfuCda pic.twitter.com/xpYXN9wLl6 — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) February 19, 2018

When they approached the men, the two in the front seat put up a fight and physically started to struggle with the officers.

"The passenger in the back seat got out of the car with a handgun. He started shooting at one of the officers. The officer fired back," McManus said.

In a video posted on Monday by the SAPD, Beccera recalled the moment when he was seriously wounded during the shootout, crediting his friend and fellow officer Michael Medina for saving his life.

"They say we’re brothers in blue but he literally saved my life," Becerra said. "I went to go look for the suspects and Mike just happened to show up and I think God was there to guide him to that call and have him be there with me."

Becerra spent several weeks in the hospital recovering from the injuries he suffered in the shootout.

"When I was hit in the stomach, the bullet was still lodged (in my) stomach, causing some nerve damage in my leg, and caused me to have a few setbacks," Becerra said.

"I feel great (and) for me being at 85 percent, that’s 100 percent 'cause I’m alive," he said.

Becerra said he’s determined to get back on patrol and continue fulfilling his duty of protecting his community.

To watch the full video, click the link above.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com