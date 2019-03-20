Video shows 45 rattlesnakes being removed from underneath Texas home

ALBANY, Texas - Big Country Snake Removal posted a video to Facebook on Sunday showing the removal of 45 rattlesnakes from underneath a home near Albany.

A family called the snake removal company after a man crawled underneath his home to check his cable and noticed a few snakes. A few turned out to be 45.

The family told the company owners they usually see a few snakes every year but didn't expect that their home could be a rattlesnake den.

"Their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean. Rattlesnakes don't care how nice your house is," the company wrote as part of a social media post.

Watch the video below:

The company is warning people that snakes will be emerging soon as the weather warms up.

Anyone in the San Antonio area who finds a snake in their home should contact Animal Control at 210-207-6000.

