Video shows defendant punch lawyer in head during bond court in random attack

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Assistant public defender Julie Chase was punched in the head during a random attack Wednesday morning in Broward County bond court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

William Green, 27, is the man who can be seen hitting Chase in the back of the head.

Green was arrested Tuesday on a battery charge after being accused of attacking an employee at a mental hospital, according to KSAT's sister station WPLG.

Chase Told WPLG she was "doing OK" after being treated at a local medical center.

Read the full story on WPLG here.

Watch the video below:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.