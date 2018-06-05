Video shows explosions outside, pandemonium inside VIA bus after it crashes through utility pole

SAN ANTONIO - Video obtained by KSAT 12 on Tuesday shows the chaotic scene after a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus crashed through a utility pole downtown late last month.

Several on-board cameras captured explosions as live power lines fell around the bus after it drove through a utility pole at W. Quincy and Richmond on May 21.

The crash and subsequent explosions caused many passengers to get up and try to exit the bus with some passengers even begging the VIA driver to open the doors.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, although the video shows a man was slow to get up after being shoved to the ground by another passenger who was trying to get off of the bus.

The driver, who has not been identified by VIA officials, repeatedly yells, "Stay in the bus!"

According to KSAT's original report, the driver and passengers stayed on board until CPS Energy crews secured the area.

The video shows the driver drift right as the bus travels along Quincy, eventually plowing through the pole and its guy-wires, causing the pole to crash to the ground.

The video shows a bright explosion as the toppled wires first make contact with the road.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.