SAN ANTONIO - A squirrel is getting a lot of love with the help of a set of prophetic wheels.

The tiny Turkish squirrel, Karamel, was injured in a wild animal trap, according to Global News.

Karamel was rescued in Batman, Turkey -- no relation to the hero of Gotham City.

LOCAL: 4 SA restaurants currently ranked in USA Today's 'Best Tex-Mex' Contest

Check out his new wheels in the video below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.