Video shows man break window to rescue dog from hot car

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Gerasimos Klonis broke a car window Sunday to save a dog from the sweltering summer heat in Albuquerque.

"It was trying to dig its way out of the car," he said.

Video shows Klonis use a crowbar to shatter the window before opening the door to let the dog out.

Klonis called 911 and waited for the owner but ultimately decided the heat was too much for the animal.

The owner was cited for animal cruelty and could face a fine up to $500 and up to 90 days in jail.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, it is legal to break a car window if a baby or a dog is in distress.

