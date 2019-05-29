Video shows man set himself on fire near White House

Alex Wong/Getty Images

WASHINGTON - A man set himself on fire near the White House on Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

Videos of the incident have been posted to social media and show the man walking around while fully engulfed in flames.

Multiple police officers are seen running up to the man and dousing him with fire extinguishers, after which he was taken into custody.

TMZ reported that the man has been transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Watch a video of the incident from TMZ below:

***WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE AND CONTENT***

