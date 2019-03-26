Video shows spring breakers fight, tackle gunman in botched robbery

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Four men from Indiana were caught on video thwarting a robbery in Oakland Park, Florida on Sunday morning.

The video shows a gunman approaching the men at a Mobil gas station and demanding money, according to KSAT's sister station WPLG.

Surveillance video shows that exchange going south for the would-be robber when the men start fighting back.

During the altercation, a shirtless man comes to aid the gunman, pushing the spring breakers off the robber.

One of the victims was able to take the gun away from the robber during the struggle before the gunman and his accomplice fled, according to WPLG.

The shirtless man, Kevin Campbell, 33, was arrested afterward.

