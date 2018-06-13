Video shows train hitting car on tracks

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A now-viral video shows a train taking out a car that was stopped on tracks Tuesday in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The collision was caught on camera by someone in a vehicle behind the one that got hit. You can hear laughter in the video as the train approaches.

Nobody was in the vehicle that was hit. It was being towed behind an RV.

The RV was stopped at a red light. The RV cleared the tracks, but the car it was towing did not.

Watch the video below:

