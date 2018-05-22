VIDEO: Surveillance video captures moment man hit by car while mowing lawn

SAN ANTONIO - What was supposed to be a simple chore nearly cost Michael Gonzalez his life. Gonzalez was cutting his aunt's grass on the Hemphill Drive Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a car that, his family said, was speeding.

“All of a sudden, I looked up, car came straight at me, took me out,” Gonzalez said.

The collision was captured by a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

In the video, Gonzalez appears to be thrown into the air by the car and then, his two sons rush to his aid as the driver reverses to also render aid.

“Definitely lucky to be alive. (I'm) grateful,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez escaped with just swelling and bruises.

“For my youngest (son), it was extremely scary. He started panicking and crying. I just yelled for them, 'Sons, call mom. Call 911,'” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez's aunt, Penny Torres, said she's been fighting to prevent these types of collisions since she moved into the home some two decades ago.

“Constant speeding, up and down this street.” Torres said.

Torres says despite reaching out to local lawmakers, and getting a petition signed years ago, promises to install speed bumps on her block were never fulfilled.

“School children walk up and down here. We've seen school children jump out of the way of vehicles,” Torres said.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval took office nearly a year ago. Sandoval admitted that Torres' street has issues with speeding, and says she is working to help solve the problem.

“I recommended to have speed bumps installed this year, because it was one of the higher traffic streets and the speeds were too high there,” Sandoval said.

In the meantime, Gonzalez has a message for the driver who hit him.

“Pay attention while you're driving,” Gonzales said.

The family is pressing charges against the driver. They said she wasn't cited by police after telling officers she dropped food and became distracted at the wheel.

Sandoval says that speed bumps should be installed by September.

