VIDEO: Trio kicks in door in NE Bexar County home invasion

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - With their faces covered, and at least one of them carrying a weapon, three males kicked in the back door of a northeast Bexar County home before robbing a man inside at gunpoint.

The home invasion, which was captured on video provided by Ring and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, happened in the 8700 block of Trumpet Circle around 10:20 a.m. Jan. 15.

As one of them held a man inside at gunpoint, the other two grabbed electronics, money and at least one firearm, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Video shows the trio approaching the front door first. They knocked but got no answer, according to BCSO, and got to the backyard by jumping the fence.

The backdoor video shows the lead man taking note of the camera before kicking in the back door and rushing in with a gun drawn and his partners close behind.

The Sheriff's Office said the robbers were out within 10 minutes. They have not yet been identified.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call its Criminal Investigations Division at 210-335-6070.

