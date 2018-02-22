VIDEO: USPS delivery driver seen chunking packages over fence

SEGUIN - A woman from Seguin, who wished to remain anonymous, captured a USPS mail carrier carelessly throwing packages over her fence Wednesday.

The woman told KSAT she’s had several issues with this particular carrier, however her UPS deliveries have never had an issue.

She contacted USPS Thursday and was assured the issue would be addressed.

The carrier seen chunking packages over the fence was a substitute.

"The regular carrier who was out on medical leave is back today,” USPS customer service supervisor Thomas Reyes said.

“We coach and counsel substitute carriers and monitor them over the next couple of days to make sure they don’t do it again,” Reyes said.

If you have had any issues with USPS mail delivery in Seguin, the number for the local post office is 830-303-5141.

