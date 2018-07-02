VIDEO: Woman falls through ceiling trying to escape from police

ALBERTA, Canada - A woman attempting to flee the police in Alberta, Canada, learned the hard way that ceiling escape attempts are better left in the movies.

Surveillance video from a convenience store shows Brittany Burke, 29, fall through the ceiling and onto a shelf while trying to run from police.

Burke was with Richard Pariseau, 28, who was allegedly using a stolen credit card to buy popcorn.

While police were busy with Pariseau, Burke climbed into the ceiling in an unsuccessful escape attempt.

Watch the scene unfold below:

