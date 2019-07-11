View ratings for San Antonio high, middle, elementary schools

SAN ANTONIO - Data collected from GreatSchools.org lists San Antonio as having 54 highly rated schools -- accounting for 15% of the city's total schools.
Only 15 other large U.S. cities have a higher share of top-tier schools, according to the data.
Highlights from San Antonio's school data:
- ZIP code 78258 stands out with eight top-rated schools.
- At $1,250, the cost of renting in ZIP code 78258 is expectedly higher than average, considering the data's reference point of $950 -- the average rent across areas without a school rated an 8 or above.
- In ZIP code 78259, where five schools are top rated, average rent prices clock in at $1,174.
- The data revealed the highest prices in ZIP code 78256: $1,444, while the cheapest are in 78222: $751. However, in both areas there is only one great school.
- Nationally, of the 382 ZIP codes with top-rated schools where rent data was available, 45% are priced lower than areas without top-rated schools and 55% are priced above.
