View total lunar blood moon eclipse, and stargaze at Texas park events in January

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting a Dark Skies Program with seven different stargazing opportunities in January.

Two of the Dark Skies events will be near San Antonio, while one will be in Spring Branch and the other in Gonzales.

An estimated 80 percent of Americans have never seen the Milky Way due to artificial light and the fading of natural darkness, according to TPWD officials.

Stories in the Stars

Join members of the San Antonio Astronomical Association from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Guadalupe River State Park in Spring Branch.

The program will allow attendees to stargaze through telescopes and look at the moon and other celestial wonders. This event is free for anyone with a Park Pass and is $7 for a day pass.

Total Lunar Eclipse

Experience a total lunar eclipse, or blood moon, just before the moon sets at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 at Palmetto State Park in Gonzales.

Jan. 31 marks the second full moon in January, making it a blue moon, TPWD officials reported.

