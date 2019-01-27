Vigil held for man gunned down at apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - Days after a shooting took the life of 20-year-old Julian Alvarado, his family and friends joined together at a candlelight vigil Saturday night at the Ingram Ranch Apartments.

San Antonio Police said they found shell casings and drugs on the ground where Alvarado was shot.

Several of his family members gathered Saturday night where he was found and remembered how special Alvarado was to them.

“It is very hard because I still can’t believe he is gone,” said Gabriella Juarez, Alvarado’s aunt. “He was so funny and never afraid of anything. He was always wanting to hand out and we would always have great conversations. He was just a good person inside and out.”

“He didn’t care what race you were or if you were disabled, he loved everybody,” said Crystal Easter, Alvarado’s cousin. “He had a good heart.”

The family still believes Alvarado was set up, and though he is gone, Rosanne Juarez, his mother, is trying to stay strong through the pain.

“With the amount of people who came out with their love and support, I am feeling really blessed and loved,” said Rosanne Juarez. “It makes this situation bearable. Of course you miss them but again, it makes it bearable seeing how many people my son touched. He was a very special boy.”

Jonathan Samuels, Alvarado’s youth pastor, spoke at the vigil along with others.

“He was strong, not just physically but emotionally to those who needed him the most and that provided hope for his community and his family,” Samuels said.

Even with such a good turnout of loved ones, many are still wondering what happened that led to Alvarado’s death.

“Why did you have to do it?” Gabriella Juarez said. "Why couldn’t you have just fought with your fists? Why did you have to pull out a gun? He was just 20 years old. He was so young. It is not fair how they are going to kill him when he was just innocent.”

“You know, let’s stop all of this violence,” Easter said. “We are all the same blood. I really think so. We are all the same blood. All because we are a different skin color you know all of this violence, gang violence, all this stuff that is happening, you know, we just need to stop. This is our city. We should love on each other and our families and protect our kids. Some kids out here are scared to come out and play and it shouldn’t be that way. We need peace.”

Rosanne Juarez said that in addition to wanting justice for her son, whose alleged shooters are still at large, she has advice for the entire community.

“Don’t hold grudges against your family members,” Rosanne Juarez said. “We never know when it will be our last day. Love on each other and make your days well here. Do well. Help one another out. Carry each other and carry each other's burdens. Be there for each other.”

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects in this case. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you are urged to call authorities.

